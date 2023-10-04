Don’t Wait Until It’s Too Late: Protect Your Hearing Now!

When we hear that familiar voice answer the phone, when we get together with friends and shoot the breeze, when we hear someone whispering in our ear, “I love you”, it is our amazing human ability to hear and understand spoken words that sets us apart from other animals, sparks our emotions, and allows us to enjoy life to its fullest.

That is why it is so important to protect your hearing from loud noises. Unfortunately, once your hearing is damaged, it cannot be recovered (though it can be treated with hearing aids).

Hearing can be damaged suddenly from a very loud sound, like a firearm discharge or airbag deployment. Hearing can also be damaged slowly from repeated exposure to moderately loud sounds, like from power tools, dental drills, lawnmowers, leaf blowers, kitchen appliances, traffic noise, farm equipment, rock concerts, and sporting events. There are so many loud sounds in our noisy world, the list is almost endless.

For individuals who work around loud or repetitive sounds, such as police officers, firefighters, outdoor airport workers, dental hygienists, carpenters, construction workers, farmers, musicians, ambulance drivers, factory workers, sports stadium workers, nightclub workers, and even nursery school teachers - if you don’t protect your hearing, you are likely to develop hearing loss.

The conundrum is how do you protect your hearing while not hindering your ability to hear and do your job?

The answer is custom-made electronic hearing protection. These are advanced electronic devices that look like high-tech Bluetooth earpieces, but function to automatically cut sudden, loud sounds and reduce the loudness of moderately loud sounds – such as from wind noise, traffic noise, power tools, etc.

To find out more, call Hearing Help Plus, your local hearing specialists, at (815) 758-0157 and schedule a free hearing consultation.

Hearing Help Plus : 1712 Sycamore Road : DeKalb, IL 60115 : 815-758-0157 : hearinghelpplus.com