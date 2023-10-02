3 Ways to Keep Mold from Taking Over Your Fridge

We’ve all had that moment when we open the fridge and get an unexpected, unwelcome surprise— a growing mold colony . The sight is enough to make anyone cringe, and it’s no wonder why. Aside from being unsightly, significant amounts of mold in your refrigerator can lead to food contamination and health risks.

1. Maintain the refrigerator thermometer to ensure optimum temperatures.

When it comes to keeping your food fresh and safe to eat, maintaining the temperature of your refrigerator is essential. One straightforward way you can ensure that your fridge is working correctly is by maintaining the thermometer.

By regularly checking the temperature and adjusting it accordingly, you’ll help prevent spoilage and bacteria growth, which could lead to food borne illnesses. Make sure to clean it regularly and replace it if it ever becomes damaged or inaccurate. Ultimately, taking these small steps will help you get the most out of your refrigerator and extend the life of your food.

2. Clean the seals and gaskets every few months.

Cleaning the seals and gaskets is one of those chores that many overlook, but it’s so important for keeping your appliances operating efficiently. All you need is a trusty brush or toothbrush and a few spare minutes every few months. With a little elbow grease, you can prevent leaks and prolong the life of your refrigerator.

3. Store leftovers in air-tight containers and toss expired food.

Nobody likes a messy fridge, right? To avoid the hassle of searching for that elusive jar of pickles or fearing that your leftovers will go bad, it’s important to arrange your food in an orderly fashion and store leftovers in air-tight containers. Not only do they keep your food fresher for longer, they also prevent any funky smells. Don’t forget to clean the fridge weekly of old or expired food to help prevent mold growth.

