What is a Joint Replacement, and Could You Need One?

Joint replacement, a surgical procedure often referred to as arthroplasty, involves removing a damaged joint and replacing it with an artificial one. This procedure aims to restore function and alleviate pain in a joint that has been damaged by arthritis, trauma, or other conditions. But how do you determine if you need one?

The human body has several joints, including the knees, hips, and shoulders, which can be affected by wear and tear over time. When non-surgical treatments such as medications, physical therapy, or lifestyle changes no longer provide relief, joint replacement should be considered. Symptoms that might indicate the need for a joint replacement include persistent pain, joint stiffness, limited mobility, and a decreased quality of life due to joint issues.

XCEL Orthopedics in Sycamore, led by Board Certified Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Gadini Delisca, and physician assistant Harrison Swalla, MPAS, PA-C, offers a comprehensive range of services, from evaluation to complete rehabilitation. Dr. Delisca specializes in knee, hip, and shoulder replacement procedures, among other orthopedic treatments. The team’s approach is not just about surgeries; it’s about understanding the evolving needs of patients across all generations and providing care tailored to their needs.

It is essential to consult with a healthcare professional to determine if joint replacement is right for you. Factors like age, overall health, and the specific condition of your joint will play a role in this decision. Dr. Delisca and PA Swalla will evaluate your condition to determine if joint replacement is an appropriate solution for you.

Joint replacement is a transformative procedure that can offer a new lease on life for those suffering from debilitating joint pain. If you find daily activities becoming a challenge due to joint issues, it’s time to explore your options. Remember, it’s not just about replacing a joint; it’s about regaining the quality of life you cherish.

For more information, please contact:

XCEL Orthopedics

2670 DeKalb Avenue

Sycamore, IL 60178

Ph: 815-561-2774

www.rochellehospital.com/orthopedics-2/