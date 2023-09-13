What’s So Amazing About Hearing Aids?

For decades, hearing aids were large, plastic, ugly devices that made terrible screeching noises. They were a reminder to the world that you are no longer a spring chicken. No wonder people would put off getting hearing aids until they simply couldn’t communicate without them.

Luckily, those days are gone. Now, even folks without hearing loss are taking advantage of hearing aid technology. Who can blame them? Today’s tiny, sleek, ultra-modern-looking hearing aids are amazing. Think of combining a high-end sound system and a super-fast computer, and then shrinking it down to the size of a quarter, or smaller.

Hearing aids offer so much more than just better hearing. They keep you connected to the world through your smartphone and other Bluetooth devices. Imagine listening to your favorite music or an audiobook with a simple click of a button, or how easy it would be to answer your phone simply by tapping on your hearing aid.

Hearing aids can also help you stay healthy by tracking your physical activities. Some hearing aids can detect if you fall, and then use your smartphone to text your family letting them know you may need assistance, along with your location.

Many people are using hearing aids to help them organize their lives, as they can track activities, set reminders on a smartphone, and even transcribe messages to friends and family. For those who love adventure, some hearing aids can also assist with translating foreign languages.

Hearing aids are often the best way to treat tinnitus. If you hear “noises” in your ears, such as ringing, hissing, humming, or buzzing, then you are experiencing tinnitus. Hearing aids can provide sound therapy to the brain that effectively distracts from these sounds, providing great relief - even for people without hearing loss.

