Downsizing Before a Move to Supportive Living

Transitioning to supportive living can bring about some challenges, even with the best intentions. One of the most common questions that comes up is what to do with your belongings. It’s not always easy to go from a household filled with personal effects that have accumulated over the years to a potentially smaller living space where many of those items aren’t needed.

Here are some tips to help downsize for the transition to a supportive living community.

Plan ahead.

Every step of the move requires careful planning, including downsizing. You will want to see the layout of your space in the new residence so that you’ll know what furniture and other belongings will fit best and make the most sense to bring. Get photos or a video in advance to help you organize and even start a decorating plan.

Try not to be too attached.

Sure, there are many objects that have sentimental value. But try to not make it unnecessarily difficult on yourself. Take the important items, keepsakes and memorabilia first. For other important items that you can’t bring, make arrangements to have them placed in storage or with a family member or trusted friend for safekeeping. Anything that is deemed unimportant can either be donated or sold. The more items you can purge, the easier the move will be.

Consider hiring professional help.

Moving can be a hassle, and so can the process of sorting and purging. This is where professional movers and organizers can be a huge help. Not only will they make the physical move easier, but they can help you identify what is truly needed and what isn’t, so you have less of a burden making those decisions.

