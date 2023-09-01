3 Cleaning Tips to Keep Seniors Healthy

Just because an aging family member seems healthy, happy, and thriving doesn’t mean they don’t need a little assistance every once in a while. Over 29% of the U.S. population provides care to a chronically ill, disabled, or aging family member, spending up to 20 hours per week offering care and support. While your elderly loved one may not have a chronic condition or physically debilitating ailment, they may need your help around the house.

1. Recruit Other Family Members to Help.

Even with all the creative ideas in the world, cleaning can still be tedious and shouldn’t be done alone when other family members are available to help. Recruit the whole gang to support grandma or grandpa and get their house spick-and-span.

2. Create a Home Cleaning Schedule.

A misconception about home cleaning is that it must be done in one day. But who has time to block out an entire day for cleaning? A home cleaning schedule for a senior might look like this:

Monday morning: Clean the bathroom and kitchen



Clean the bathroom and kitchen Tuesday evening: Vacuum the living room



Vacuum the living room Wednesday morning: Vacuum the bedrooms



Vacuum the bedrooms Thursday afternoon: Collect and wash all the laundry



Collect and wash all the laundry Friday morning: Sort and organize mail

3. Tackle Highly Touched Surfaces First.

Start with the most touched surfaces, as they can hold germs and bacteria that can contribute to your aging family member’s declining health. Grab a mop, broom, multi-surface cleaner, and microfiber cloth to clean:

Countertop

Toilets (and handles)

Cabinet pulls

Doorknobs

Carpets

Hard flooring

TV remotes

Light switches

Dishes

Deeply cleaning these items will ensure you kill most bacteria and VOCs (volatile organic compounds) living on high-touch surfaces.

If you need help cleaning for a loved one, reach out to a cleaning professional who can assist in creating a clean, healthy environment.

