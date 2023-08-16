What To Do After a Motorcycle Accident

You could take every precaution to be a safe rider, but unfortunately accidents can still happen. Whether due to another driver’s negligence, poor road conditions, or your own lapse in judgment, a motorcycle accident can be a life-altering event. The aftermath can be overwhelming, filled with physical pain, emotional distress, and a barrage of questions about what to do next.

Seek medical attention immediately, even if you feel fine. A doctor will identify any injuries, including any that aren’t visible, like internal bleeding or a concussion. This will also create a medical record, which can be crucial evidence if you pursue a personal injury claim.

Report the accident. To protect your rights, the police will document the accident scene, take statements from involved parties and witnesses, and compile a police report. Failing to report an accident could potentially lead to penalties and may complicate your personal injury claim.

Document everything. Take photos of the accident scene, your injuries, and damage to your motorcycle. If the other driver committed a traffic violation, document that as well. Get contact information for any witnesses and a brief statement of what they saw. Keep receipts and records of any medical bills, repair costs, and other relevant expenses.

Don’t admit fault. You could be unaware of other factors that may have contributed to the accident, like if the other driver was distracted or under the influence. Let the investigators determine who was at fault.

Consult a lawyer. A lawyer who specializes in motorcycle accidents can help protect your rights and ensure you get the compensation you deserve. You’ll be guided thorough the legal process and helped to understand the value of your claim; many people underestimate the true cost of their accident.

Notify your insurance company.

