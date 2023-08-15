Understanding Respiratory Diseases in Seniors: A Closer Look

As people age, the body becomes more susceptible to various health conditions, including respiratory diseases. These conditions can significantly impact seniors’ quality of life. Some common respiratory disorders in seniors include chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pneumonia, and asthma.

Respiratory diseases primarily affect the organs and tissues involved in breathing, such as the lungs and airways. For seniors, this can cause difficulty breathing, leading to fatigue, dizziness, chest pain, and wheezing. It’s important to be aware of the warning signs so that you can seek appropriate medical attention if necessary.

Common causes of respiratory diseases in seniors include smoking, environmental pollution, and genetics. Respiratory diseases can sometimes be caused by an underlying medical condition such as heart disease or diabetes. A weakened immune system due to aging can make seniors more susceptible to respiratory illnesses.

The recent wildfires in Canada have led to unhealthy outdoor air quality, further aggravating respiratory issues for seniors and others at risk. The smoke and other pollutants in the air can irritate the lungs, leading to coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath. Seniors should limit their exposure to smoke-filled air.

When it comes to prevention, lifestyle and environmental changes can be made to help reduce the risk of respiratory diseases. These include quitting smoking, avoiding other sources of air pollution (like wood-burning stoves), making healthier dietary choices, and exercising regularly.

Treatments for respiratory diseases in seniors include medication, breathing exercises, and lifestyle changes. Medication can help reduce inflammation and open the airways to make breathing easier. Breathing exercises can strengthen the muscles used for breathing and improve the mobility of the chest wall.

Seniors can still enjoy an active lifestyle with proper treatment and management of respiratory disease. Home Instead can provide medication reminders, assistance with breathing exercises, and other supportive care services.

Call Home Instead at 815-754-1300 to learn more about our home care services for seniors.

Home Instead

2585 Sycamore Rd.

DeKalb, IL 60115

815-754-1300

www.homeinstead.com/location/718/