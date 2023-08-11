What is an Assistive Listening Device?

Assistive listening devices are products designed to help individuals with hearing loss improve their ability to hear and understand sounds in various environments. These devices enhance the sound signal and deliver it directly to the person with hearing impairment, making it easier for them to communicate and engage with the world around them. Here are some common types of ALDs:

1. Hearing Aids. These small electronic devices, worn behind or inside the ear, amplify sound to make it more audible for the wearer. Hearing aids can be customized to fit an individual’s specific hearing needs and address different types and degrees of hearing loss.

2. Personal Sound Amplification Products. PSAPs are like hearing aids, but are not prescribed or regulated as medical devices. They can be purchased over-the-counter and are designed to help people with mild hearing loss or as an affordable alternative for those who may not yet need hearing aids.

3. Wireless TV Headphones. These are headphones designed specifically for TV use. They can be over-the-ear headphones or in-ear buds, and often offer features like adjustable volume, voice clarity enhancement, and noise reduction.

4. Bluetooth Hearing Aids. Many modern hearing aids come equipped with Bluetooth technology, allowing direct audio streaming from smartphones, TVs, and other Bluetooth devices. This greatly enhances sound quality and clarity. It also adds convenience by allowing a hearing aid user to answer their Bluetooth phone by clicking a button on their hearing aid instead of on their phone.

5. Loop Systems. Induction loop systems, or hearing loops, use magnetic fields to transmit sound signals directly to hearing aids equipped with telecoils. People with hearing aids can switch to the “T” or telecoil mode to pick up the audio signal from the loop system in places like theaters, places of worship, or public transportation systems.

