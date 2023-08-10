Common Concerns About Assisted Living

Transitioning to senior care, supportive living, or assisted living is an important choice. It can also be a difficult decision, despite the best intentions. Such a change understandably brings about concerns – and even some myths – about assisted living. Here are some ways to address them.

First, you’ll want to look beyond the assisted living center itself. While the amenities and features that you see online are beneficial, visiting a facility and speaking with residents and staff is a great way to get a real feel for the place and help you make the best choice. This eliminates any doubt you may have on the surface.

Part of the visiting process is also a way to include your loved ones in the decision-making process. This avoids the belief that some families will establish residence for their elderly loved one without their input.

While visiting, you’ll be able to see and sample the food, which may be another point of concern.

People might assume that the food quality will be poor, but a good assisted living facility like Heritage Woods of DeKalb will always provide fresh, healthy food and snacks throughout the day.

Another common concern is about losing independence.

Some potential residents might think they won’t have an independent lifestyle in an assisted living community, but the truth is just the opposite. Residents in a community like Heritage Woods of DeKalb don’t have to worry about household work, landscaping, cooking, and cleaning, but they can still enjoy the activities and hobbies they always have, and can visit their favorite restaurants, shops and other entertainment options at their convenience.

