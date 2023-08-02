Tips to Prepare Your Home to Hit the Market

Perhaps you are considering moving, and are feeling overwhelmed with the tasks at hand to ensure your space is in tip-top shape for potential buyers to see. From the first moment someone enters your home, you want them to feel like it’s clean and fresh.

Any clutter and mess can easily distract potential buyers from envisioning themselves in the space. From cleaning and staging to repainting and depersonalizing, here are a few things you can do to get your home ready for the market!

First impressions are everything. Go ahead and hire Merry Maids to give each room in your house a deep clean to make sure everything is in pristine condition. A fresh home is a no-brainer!



Go ahead and hire Merry Maids to give each room in your house a deep clean to make sure everything is in pristine condition. A fresh home is a no-brainer! It is important that the lighting in your home is inviting. Go ahead and stock up on new light bulbs. Open the curtains or blinds and allow natural light into your home. All light fixtures should be turned on.



Go ahead and stock up on new light bulbs. Open the curtains or blinds and allow natural light into your home. All light fixtures should be turned on. Dust any hidden surfaces , including fans and blinds. Don’t forget to dust and vacuum inside closets.



, including fans and blinds. Don’t forget to dust and vacuum inside closets. It is time for a refresh! Paint over any dark walls with a lighter shade. Consider having your windows cleaned. This will help to naturally open up any room.



Paint over any dark walls with a lighter shade. Consider having your windows cleaned. This will help to naturally open up any room. Depersonalize your home. Remove most personal items (think photo albums, magazines, toys, awards, etc.) throughout each room. This will allow any potential buyers to see themselves and their belongings in the space! When removing these items, go ahead and pack them in durable moving boxes. Be sure to label the outside of the box with the room they are from and include a summary of what is inside to make unpacking a breeze!



Best of luck to you in your new journey, and happy moving!

