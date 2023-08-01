Save the Date: Wine on the Terrace Returns to Ellwood House on September 16th

Spend a beautiful autumn evening sipping fine wine with friends in an idyllic setting during Ellwood House Museum’s annual Wine on the Terrace fundraiser. As the sun sets on the park grounds, guests will be met with an enchanting setting to mingle, sip wine, and enjoy an experience like no other.

This year’s event will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

The evening’s wines and craft beer will be selected by Hy-Vee Wine and Spirits, with Hy-Vee Catering providing a customized menu of tasty appetizers and desserts to compliment the rich reds and refreshing white wines.

The event will also feature self-guided first-floor tours of the Ellwood House mansion, a silent auction of elegant offerings and gift certificates, and live music.

Nestled in the heart of DeKalb, the Ellwood House Museum has been a jewel in the community since 1965. The sprawling mansion surrounded by beautiful landscaped gardens serves as the perfect backdrop for this fundraiser, which supports important initiatives from educational programs to historic preservation.

Tickets for Wine on the Terrace are $70 and should be purchased in advance. Ellwood House Museum members can purchase tickets at a discounted rate of $50.

Of note: only a limited number of tickets will be available, so don’t miss this opportunity to experience wonderful food, wine, and camaraderie in the incomparable setting of the Ellwood House Museum and Park!

Attendees must be age 21 or older to purchase tickets for Wine on the Terrace.

The Ellwood House Museum is located at 420 Linden Place in DeKalb. Situated on a 10-acre estate, the museum campus features grassy lawns, a wooded area, formal gardens, two native garden areas, and the Berg Garden.

For more information about the Wine on the Terrace event, visit http://ellwoodhouse.org/wine-on-the-terrace .

Ellwood House Museum : 420 Linden Place : DeKalb, Illinois, 60115 : 815.756.4609 : http://www.ellwoodhouse.org/