Tips to Plan for the Transition to Assisted Living

Providing the right type of living facilities for seniors is more important than ever. With many options available, it’s crucial to find what works for your unique situation and preferences.

These considerations may seem challenging at first, but careful planning can make the transition to assisted living much more smooth.

Assisted living is different from supportive living or memory care because each person can maintain their independence, but assistance is available as needed. It is important to know this as you begin your research.

Start with your budget and what you consider to be must-haves.

Costs of senior living communities tend to vary, and the facilities you’re considering may or may not accept Medicaid to help pay for residence. It’s a good idea to meet with a financial advisor who can help you plan out a budget.

Once you have a budget generally set, make a list of the amenities and available services you may need. These might include considerations like dining, proximity to family, and transportation. Think of the floor plan and the type of living spaces you may want as well.

Lastly, always visit the community you’re considering.

Even with the other details planned out, it’s critical to visit the location to experience it firsthand before making any decisions. This will give you an opportunity to ask questions of the staff and residents and get feedback on anything you’re interested in or unsure of. After all the other planning and research is done, the actual visits and tours will help you make the right decision.

