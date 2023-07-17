Know Your Rights in an Estate or Trust Dispute

Estate and trust representatives, such as executors, administrators, and trustees, have fiduciary duties to the heirs or beneficiaries of an estate or trust that require the estate representative to act in the best interests of the heirs and to handle the estate’s affairs with honesty, loyalty, and diligence. Some key fiduciary duties owed to the heirs that, if breached, give rise to a lawsuit are:

Duty of Loyalty: The estate representative must prioritize the interests of the heirs above their own and exercise reasonable care, skill, and diligence in managing the estate’s assets.

Duty of Communication: The estate representative is responsible for providing timely and accurate updates regarding the estate’s assets, financial transactions, and significant developments.

Duty of Record-Keeping and Accounting: The estate representative is required to keep thorough and accurate records of income, expenses, distributions, and any other financial activities. The estate representative must also take reasonable steps to safeguard and preserve the estate’s assets.

Duty to Distribute Assets: After debts, taxes, and expenses of the estate are paid, the estate representative has a duty to distribute the remaining assets to the heirs according to the terms of the will or the laws of intestacy,ensuring fair and equitable distribution.

It’s important for heirs to understand their rights and seek legal counsel if they suspect a breach of fiduciary duties by an estate representative. When hiring a lawyer for a trust estate dispute, look for someone with experience in handling trials and trust disputes, and resolving estate-related issues. Cronauer Law, LLP has expertise in this area, and is familiar with relevant laws, regulations, and legal strategies.

Trust and estate disputes can be costly, so it’s important to understand how the lawyer will charge for their services. Many firms charge billable hours throughout the case, while others with resources to handle the case through trial, like Cronauer Law, LLP, are only paid if there is a recovery for the client.

