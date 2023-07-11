Fun Things to Make the Most of Your Summer

There’s something magical about the warm, sunny days of summer!

The list of fun things to do is pretty much endless! Lounging in a pool while holding a book in one hand and a drink in the other, hanging out at the beach with your closest family and friends, taking outdoorsy vacations, hosting a backyard barbeque – the list goes on. And if you are somebody who prefers to be indoors, don’t worry; there are summer fun options for you, too!

Here are a few ideas of activities to add to your bucket list so you can make the most out of your summer:

Start a garden with vegetables, flowers, or both.

Go see a live outdoor show or concert (sometimes they are free!).

Plan to read three new books (a perfect way to relax at the beach!).

Perfect your favorite summer dinner and/or drink recipe.

Develop a new daily habit to optimize your health, such as taking a brisk walk, striking some yoga poses, or breaking out your bicycle.

Pack a picnic to enjoy at your favorite park, beach, or other outdoor spot.

Take a solo day to go on a hike, shop, and do all your favorite things.

Take photos with a Polaroid camera to document your summer.

Practice your video skills by creating fun homemade videos with family, friends, and pets.

Plan at least one vacation away from your hometown.

Host a summer-themed dinner party or backyard barbeque.

