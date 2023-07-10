Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Highlighted in June

Alzheimer’s Disease, a progressive brain disorder, is the most common type of dementia, with memory loss and cognitive impairments significantly affecting daily life. With no known cure, raising awareness and funds for fighting this disease is essential to help support those affected. Last month was Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, a terrific time to raise awareness about this dreadful disease that currently affects over 6 million Americans.

Alzheimer’s Disease has several stages, each with unique symptoms and effects on the human body. Early-stage symptoms can include mild memory loss and difficulty performing routine activities. Awareness about Alzheimer’s Disease is critical to help individuals recognize symptoms early and seek appropriate care.

In addition to suffering from memory loss that affects daily life, there are other warning signs to watch for. A person with Alzheimer’s may experience changes in their ability to develop and follow a plan, or to work with numbers. They may also have trouble with balance, judging distance, and determining color or contrast, which can lead to issues with driving.

Those struggling with symptoms of Alzheimer’s may also struggle with vocabulary, and may stop in the middle of a conversation with no idea how to continue, or they may repeat themselves continually. They might put things in unusual places, or lose things and be unable to retrace their steps. He or she may accuse others of stealing the items they’re unable to find, especially as the disease progresses. You may witness mood and personality changes, where your loved one becomes suspicious, depressed, or anxious.

With early detection, treatments can be explored that may provide some relief of symptoms and help your loved one maintain a level of independence for a longer period of time.

