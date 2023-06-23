Seniors: Be More Active to Enjoy Summer

Summer is more than just sunshine and warm weather; it’s a time for enjoyable activities.

Whether you’re swimming, taking trips to the beach, going to a ballgame, gardening, or even just enjoying a long walk, summer is the ideal time to get outside and stay active.

Being active is important for people of all ages, but it can be especially beneficial for seniors. Healthy activities – indoor or outdoor – improves strength and metabolism, lowers blood pressure, and reduces stress. Add those up and it can make the summer months even more enjoyable.

Here are some basic tips to help get you moving this summer.

Take to the Water

Swimming, or even just lounging in the pool, offers great low-impact exercise. It is particularly good for those with joint health issues, or reduced mobility, and offers terrific cardiovascular benefits if you can get a few laps in.

Enjoy a Morning Walk

A morning walk is a wonderful way to start your day, and a walk in the evening is a nice way to wind down. In either case, you’ll be able to get outdoors when it’s not too hot. Walking is another good low-impact exercise that burns calories, improves mobility, and improves cardiovascular strength. Plus, it gets you outside and keeps you moving.

Engage in New Activities

Another way to stay active in the summer is to start a new activity. Summer is filled with wonderful opportunities, like local farmer’s markets, ballgames, concerts, art shows, and other events. Check out what’s happening with the local culture – you may be surprised at the different things that interest you.

These are just a few ways an assisted living community like Heritage Woods can help seniors stay active. For more information, visit gardant.com/heritagewoodsdekalb or call 815-787-6500.

Heritage Woods of DeKalb

2626 N. Annie Glidden Rd

DeKalb, IL 60115