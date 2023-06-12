Why Companionship is Important

At some point in our life, we all need social interaction or companionship. Having someone by our side impacts our emotional and physical well-being, whether with a significant other, family member, friend, co-worker, or pet. Companionship has many health benefits, including:

Physical Health Benefits: Having companions or people to talk to can reduce stress, improve mood, boost immunity, and support healthy habits. Those with close relationships tend to heal from illness and injury faster than those without.

Mental Health Benefits: Everyone needs to feel a sense of belonging and connection, which helps counteract loneliness and depression. Studies have found that those with close companions report higher self-esteem and improved communication skills. Research suggests that companionship creates a positive loop of emotional support and fosters better mental health.

Social Benefits: Good company can also lead to more meaningful conversations, shared experiences, and valuable memories. Having someone to talk to helps us process our thoughts, explore new ideas, and stay focused on positive goals. Companions also provide a sense of security, creating a stronger bond and giving us the courage to seek new experiences.

It is also important to recognize that you can find companionship at the YMCA, church activities, or the library. Programs like Club 55, the Family Service Agency of DeKalb County, and the Friendship Center offer activities and support. It’s never too late to find excellent company and cultivate relationships that will benefit your emotional and physical health.

The benefits of companionship are clear – take time today to reach out and build meaningful relationships. No matter where you find it, friendship can help bring out the best in us.

