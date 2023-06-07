3 Things to Know About the Illinois State Rifle Association

The Illinois State Rifle Association (ISRA) is an important advocate for gun owners and their rights across Illinois, but its mission and services offered may not be common knowledge. Here are three things to know about the Illinois State Rifle Association.

1. The ISRA was founded in 1903 with the formulation of an Education and Training committee. Just as it is now, back then the purpose of the committee was to provide civilians with a place to learn and practice shooting so that they could become proficient marksmen. Now open to men, women, and youth alike, classes are geared towards novices, experienced gun owners, and everyone in between, with an emphasis on providing quality instructors and accommodating all manners of physical ability.

2. The ISRA’s purpose, in its own words, is to support Illinois firearm owners with education, training, litigation, and legislation to protect their Second Amendment rights. Political views on firearms are extremely polarized, with many politicians and interest groups seeking to increase restrictions on firearm ownership, and place limits on the ability to exercise one’s rights guaranteed by the Constitution. The ISRA seeks to prevent these unconstitutional laws from being implemented, and give a voice to gun owners across Illinois.

3. Besides advocating for law-abiding gun owners across the state, the ISRA also makes it its mission to educate those same gun owners on effective firearm safety and marksmanship by providing training and other educational opportunities. Information, courses, instructors, and events are all utilized to accomplish this goal, with an emphasis on including all who wish to learn about safe firearm ownership. For more information about the ISRA, visit isra.org .

For more information about the ISRA or firearms instruction, please contact Dennis Leifheit at:

Northern Illinois Carry, LLC

405 Somonauk St.

Sycamore, IL 60178

Phone: (815) 501-9421

www.northernillinoiscarry.com

Northern Illinois Carry Logo