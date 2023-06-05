Fun Abounds for Kids This Summer at Ellwood House Museum

Kids of all ages are invited to immerse themselves in history and fun this summer during Ellwood House Museum’s free youth program series, “Ellwood Explorers.”

“Summer programs are such a fun way to explore history in a hands-on way,” said Audrey King, Curator of Education and Interpretation for Ellwood House Museum. “We love offering these programs and getting to know our community better.”

Ellwood House will host “The Ellwood Explorers: History in Our Habitat,” from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 10th. During the event, attendees will learn about the area’s native plants and animals while exploring Ellwood Park. Some of the fun on the docket includes completing nature-themed activities and going on a guided birdwatching tour.

“History isn’t just about humans,” said King. “The plants and animals native to this region shape the way we live - and they have their own stories to share, too.”

“History in Our Habitat” is a guided program; King suggests arriving close to the start time in order to participate in all the available activities. Programs are geared toward elementary-aged kids and their families, but all ages are welcome. The museum is located at 420 Linden Place in DeKalb. On-site parking and restrooms are available.

Registration is appreciated; contact Audrey King by phone at (815) 756-4609 or via email at king@ellwoodhouse.org , or visit http://www.ellwoodhouse.org/youth-programs for more information along with information about the last event in the series, July’s “Paint & Create.”

The Ellwood House Museum campus, situated on a 10-acre estate, features seven historic buildings along with grassy lawns, a wooded area, formal gardens, two native garden areas, and the 1903 Berg Garden.

“Ellwood Explorers” is generously sponsored through a grant from the Cy Miller Foundation.

Ellwood House Museum : 420 Linden Place : DeKalb, Illinois, 60115 : 815.756.4609 : http://www.ellwoodhouse.org/