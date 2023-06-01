3 Things to Know About Workers’ Compensation in Illinois

Did you know that in Illinois over 35,000 workers’ compensation claims are filed every year? If you were hurt on the job, you’re not alone. The State of Illinois requires every employer to have workers’ compensation insurance. Good employers understand that insurance ensures the safety and health of their employees, which is paramount to a successful business.

In Illinois, if you have a workers’ compensation claim, here are three key things you need to know.

1. Identifying a Workers’ Compensation Claim and Reporting It: If you were hurt at work, doing some part of your job, you may have a claim. You will also likely have a claim if you were working out of state or driving somewhere for your job. The law requires that you notify your employer of a work-related injury within 45 days.

2. Medical Treatment: Under Illinois’ workers’ compensation law, you have the right to receive necessary medical treatment for your injury, which your employer is required to pay for. You also have the right to choose your own doctor, although there may be restrictions if your employer has a Preferred Provider Program (PPP).

3. Compensation: If your doctor writes a note taking you off work because of your work-related injury, you may be eligible to receive Temporary Total Disability (TTD) benefits. If you are permanently disabled due to the injury after your care is complete, you could be eligible for a range of compensation from Permanent Partial Disability (PPD) to Permanent Total Disability (PTD) benefits. In the tragic event of a worker’s death, benefits may be paid to the worker’s spouse and dependents.

Utilizing Cronauer Law, which specializes in workers’ compensation cases, can be beneficial, especially if your claim or treatment is denied or delayed. Our attorneys will help you navigate the complexities of the system and will advocate for your rights. Always consult with Cronauer Law for advice tailored to your specific situation.

