5 Things to Know About Asbestos and Mesothelioma

If you or a loved one have been diagnosed with mesothelioma due to asbestos exposure, you may be eligible to file a lawsuit against the responsible parties and seek compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, and other damages. Here are five things to know about asbestos and mesothelioma.

1. Asbestos, a naturally-occurring mineral, has been widely used in various industries, including construction, shipbuilding, and automotive and insulation manufacturing due to its heat-resistant, insulating, and fireproof properties. It was also used in roofing and flooring materials, cement, and brake pads, and while it is now heavily regulated or banned in many countries, some older buildings and materials may still contain it.

2. People can be exposed to asbestos fibers through inhalation or ingestion. Family members of former asbestos workers may experience secondary exposure through contact with clothing or materials containing asbestos fibers.

3. Asbestos exposure can lead to various health issues, including asbestosis (a chronic lung disease), lung cancer, pleural plaques, and mesothelioma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer that primarily affects the lining of the lungs and/or abdomen. Symptoms usually appear 20-50 years after initial exposure.

4. Mesothelioma symptoms may include shortness of breath, chest pain, cough, and abdominal pain, among others. It is diagnosed through a combination of medical history, imaging tests, and tissue biopsies. Treatment may include surgery, chemotherapy, and/or radiation therapy. Early detection and treatment are crucial for a positive outcome.

5. If you believe you may have legal recourse, select an experienced attorney to assist with your claim. You’ll need a formal diagnosis from a medical professional, along with medical records and documentation. You’ll also need asbestos exposure history, including employment records or military service records. Be aware of the statute of limitations in your state.

Cronauer Law, LLP can help you determine which type of lawsuit (personal injury, wrongful death, or an asbestos trust fund claim) is most appropriate for your situation.

