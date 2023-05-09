Home Helpers: Providing Companionship and Assistance for Seniors

Home helpers have become increasingly popular for seniors who want to remain in their homes but need extra help. Home helpers from Home Instead provide just that – a helping hand around the house. Home Instead hires people to help with everyday tasks. Tasks include grocery shopping, running errands, cleaning the house, and companionship.

A home helper from Home Instead is a trained caregiver who can aid with bathing, dressing, meal preparation, medication reminders, and transportation to doctor appointments. In addition, home helpers are available to accompany clients on errands or social outings and can also provide companionship in the home.

The home helper will work with you and your family to develop a personal care plan for your needs and preferences. Depending on what works best for the client, they can be available as needed or for 24/7 live-in care. Before entering any family’s home, all caregivers are thoroughly screened, checked, and bonded for security and safety purposes.

Home helpers from Home Instead not only help with activities of daily living but also offer emotional support and companionship while always promoting independence. By having conversations, playing games, solving puzzles, or looking at favorite photos together, they help reduce feelings of loneliness.

Whether due to age-related issues, illness, or injury, hiring a home helper from Home Instead is ideal for those seeking assistance at home without giving up their independence. With these trained caregivers’ help, seniors can live safely in the comfort of their homes. Surrounded by familiar friends and cherished possessions – these things keep them connected with life as they know it.

A care consultant at Home Instead can help you develop a personal care plan. They will assist in finding the home helper that best meets your family’s needs. With reliable home helpers, seniors have access to compassionate care every day.

Home Instead is here to help seniors remain independent at home. Contact us at 815-754-1300 to learn more about how our home helpers can make life a little easier for you or your loved one.

Home Instead

2585 Sycamore Rd.

DeKalb, IL 60115

815-754-1300

www.homeinstead.com/location/718/