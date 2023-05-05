Celebrating Mother’s Day with Grandma

Every year, we recognize and celebrate Mother’s Day as the special occasion that it is. But it’s important to remember that it is also for our grandmothers.

Some people may question if it’s okay to celebrate our grandmothers on this day and the answer is absolutely! You can help make this day extra special for her no matter where you celebrate.

Here are a few tips to be aware of to help you share this day with your grandmother.

Keep traditions. Whether it’s going to a favorite restaurant, going to a show, or some other outing, the first step in planning a great Mother’s Day with both mom and grandma is to keep traditions running, but don’t be afraid to start new ones!



Share memories and stories. Most grandmothers love to share their favorite stories of their life and family. On Mother’s Day, they can take on an even deeper meaning. Be sure to consider all of Grandma’s words and partake in fun, loving conversation. This is a more thoughtful gesture than you may realize, and it adds up to an enjoyable day.



Don’t forget a gift! But while any gift is nice, try not to make it something too standard. Rather, it’s better to put some thought into it and find a gift with a deeper meaning – maybe even make it yourself! Photo albums, a special blanket, a vase or favorite book you both might enjoy all make wonderful gifts. Also don’t underestimate the value of a handwritten card or letter. These can be very touching and impactful.



No matter how or where you celebrate or what type of gift you provide, just spending time with your grandmother can be the best way to celebrate this special day.

