What to Know About Senior Citizen Scams

Theft, scams and related threats to seniors are at unprecedented levels.

Americans over the age of 60 continue to lose significant money and assets due to financial fraud. Although this sad trend continues, there are ways to identify and defend against scammers’ attempts at elder fraud. Here are some important things to know about why scams happen and some common schemes.

Why do Scammers Target Seniors?

When a scam or other fraudulent act happens, often the first question is “why?”

The reasons can be many, but the most common are because seniors appear to be accepting and trustworthy, and often have valuable possessions or financial savings. Even worse, is that some may have mental health issues or cognitive difficulties which makes them easy for scammers to take advantage of. Whatever the reason, the dangers are real. Some types of scams are more common than others, and it’s important to be aware of the situation.

The Grandparent Scam

This type of scam occurs when the scammer claims something happened to the victim’s grandchild (or grandchildren.) They might impersonate the authorities and attempt to notify the senior of an accident or other trouble. Sometimes, the fraudsters will even impersonate the grandchildren themselves. This is when they often request money to transfer to some account on their grandchild’s behalf.

Tech Support Scams

In this scenario, the scammers will impersonate a popular company the senior may have bought from – like a cell phone carrier or computer manufacturer. They will try to request passwords or access to the device, often to execute cyberattacks and get the victim’s banking and other personal information.

Government Imposter Scams

This scam involves fraudsters contacting seniors pretending to be representatives from one or more government agencies, including Social Security, Medicare, IRS, FBI or other law enforcement. Once they contact the senior, they may ask for social security information, verify their Medicare policy number, banking information, address and more. The important thing to remember if such a call occurs is these agencies will almost never contact someone by phone. It’s best to hang up if this occurs and then contact the real agency to verify or refute.

These are just a few of many possible scams for seniors to be aware of.

