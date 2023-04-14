3 Things To Know If You're In a Crash With a Semi Truck

Semi-trucks are enormous vehicles that can weigh up to 80,000 pounds when fully loaded. Their size and weight make them difficult to maneuver and slow to stop, which significantly increases the risk of accidents. The impact of a collision with a semi can be catastrophic, resulting in severe injuries or fatalities. Here are three things to know if you’re in a crash with a semi-truck.

1. Truck drivers and their employers have a responsibility to ensure the safety of the public on the road. “Drivers have to follow various Illinois laws and federal regulations, including Hours of Service (HOS) regulations that limit the number of hours a truck driver can operate their vehicle,” explained Nick Cronauer, attorney with Cronauer Law, LLP. “Truck drivers must hold a valid Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) and undergo specialized training to safely operate a semi.”

2. It’s important to take certain legal steps if you’re injured in a crash with a semi-truck. “First, seek medical attention right away; your health should be your top priority,” said Cronauer. “Gather evidence, including photos of the accident scene, your injuries, and any vehicle damage. Collect contact information from witnesses and obtain a copy of the police report. Lastly, contact an experienced truck accident attorney, who will help you navigate the complex legal process.”

3. Do your due diligence to select a knowledgeable truck accident attorney who will protect your rights. “Not all personal injury attorneys specialize in truck accident cases,” said Cronauer. “These cases can be extremely complex, involving multiple responsible parties and unique regulations. An attorney with a track record of success in truck accident cases will be better equipped to handle your case and maximize your compensation.”

The attorneys at Cronauer Law are committed to preparing your case and fighting for you in court, if necessary.

