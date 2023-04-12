Three reasons to do a hearing screening

While people often remember to schedule their annual physicals and dental appointments, hearing screenings are often overlooked. Here are three reasons why annual hearing tests are just as important as other preventative care checkups:

1. Can aid in early detection

For many people, hearing loss occurs gradually over time.

“Most people don’t realize they have hearing loss and how it affects their lives,” said Mary Kay Soesbe, of the DeKalb-based Hearing Help Plus, who is board certified in Hearing Instrument Sciences.

According to the National Institutes of Health, hearing loss affects approximately 37.5 million people in the United States ages 18 years or older. It affects one in three people ages 65 to 74 and nearly half of people ages 75 and older, according to the NIH.

To that end, having regular screenings to find out if you have hearing loss allows you to reduce its effects on your life and family.

2. Can help prevent further hearing damage

The sooner you know about hearing loss, the easier it is to take steps to prevent further hearing loss or to correct it.

“Folks that put off correcting their hearing problems may find it much more difficult when they wait,” Soesbe said.

3. Can help diagnose other health concerns Sometimes hearing loss is a side effect of something more serious, such as an underlying medical condition. For instance, according to the National Institutes of Health, diabetes may lead to hearing loss by damaging the nerves and blood vessels of the inner ear.

“Having your hearing tested is important for healthy living,” Soesbe said.

Additionally, hearing loss can have many more side effects than simply not hearing well.

“Hearing loss is known to cause depression, isolation and even impact your earnings potential,” Soesbe said.

Hearing Help Plus : 1712 Sycamore Road : DeKalb, IL 60115 : 815-758-0157 : hearinghelpplus.com