Three reasons to choose Hy-Vee Catering for your spring events

Looking to spend less time in the kitchen and more time mingling with guests during your next event? Hy-Vee Sycamore can help. Here are three reasons to choose Hy-Vee’s classic catering items for your spring get-together:

1. Saves time

Planning an event requires a lot of effort: there is a menu to plan, trips to the store to find needed ingredients, time spent in the kitchen making food, and then doing the dreaded cleanup. Instead, you can save time and stress by letting Hy-Vee’s catering team do the work.

2. Offers a variety

Along with holiday meals that are ready to heat and eat, Hy-Vee offers fruit and veggie trays, sandwich and sub trays, meat, cheese and charcuterie trays, as well as hors d’oeuvres, salads, sides, chicken wings, and dips. Additionally, Hy-Vee has buffets and specialty bars. For instance, the Asian Bar Includes choice of three entrées, fried rice, steamed rice, egg rolls, crab rangoons and fortune cookies. Looking to indulge the sweet tooth? Hy-Vee’s Cheesecake Bar features the perfect size slices to give your guests an opportunity to try a great variety of flavors. The bakery also features cookie trays, fruit and cream pies, cakes, cupcakes, doughnuts, and more. Hy-Vee’s caterers can help you determine how much food is needed for your party size.

3. Easy to do

Planning can be done in the comfort of your own home. Visit Hy-Vee’s website at www.hy-vee.com , choose the catering tab, and order your party trays and platters online. You can also place orders by visiting your local Hy-Vee’s catering department. China, silverware and full table service is available upon request, though additional fees may apply. Looking to spruce up your event with flowers? Hy-Vee’s floral department is ready to make all the arrangements for your special day.

