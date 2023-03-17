4 Hacks for the Trickiest Items & Spaces

From wrangling tangled wires to giving your mudroom some much-needed organizational TLC, it’s easier to keep a space clean when everything has a designated place. Merry Maids has partnered with 3M Command Brand to help organize your home.

1. Reorganize under the Kitchen Sink Command™ Clear Small Hooks

Under-the-kitchen-sink cabinets are valuable real estate that can be a challenge to organize. Installing “Clear Small Hooks” on the inside of cabinet doors and interior walls instantly transforms the area. You now have a convenient place to hang items such as cleaning gloves, scrubbing brushes, and dishcloths. Add a battery-powered LED light so it’s easier to find frequently used essentials.

2. Declutter Laundry Rooms Command™ Cabinet Caddy & Spray Bottle Hangers

The “Cabinet Caddy” is an effective solution for creating a place for lint rollers, or dryer sheets. Setting up multiple hampers labeled by color can save time and eliminates the need to sort laundry. If you have an assortment of spray bottles for stuck-on stains install Command “Spray Bottle Hanger” to keep your bottles within reach.

3. Tidy Up Tech Command™ Cord Organizers

From smart devices and laptops to headphones and video game consoles, it seems like our lives are overrun with miles of wiring. To help keep charger cords and other wires from turning into a heap of disorganization and tripping hazards, try “Cord Organizers.” This cost-saving and easy-to-install solution is excellent for home offices and entertainment areas.

4. Securely Store Your Broom and Mop Command™ Broom Gripper

It’s normal to haphazardly discard your broom or mop in a closet or laundry area after use. However that canit can cause unnecessary wear and tear on these cleaning tools. Simply hang the Broom Gripper on a wall in your closet, or laundry room, and let your broom or mop securely hang from its handle.

3M Command Maid Easy!

Merry Maids

815-895-2211

merrymaidsofsycamore@yahoo.com

Merry Maids logo