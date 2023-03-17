Hospice is Not a Dirty Word

Hospice is not just for the last few weeks of life. It provides compassionate care, medical services and equipment, emotional support, and spiritual guidance for those with a life-limiting illness. Too often, patients and families wait until the very end to tap into these critical resources.

The truth is that Hospice can be incredibly beneficial earlier when people are still actively living their lives. Hospice offers a wide range of services, including pain and symptom management, bereavement counseling for families, spiritual support, and care for the whole family.

Hospice also helps patients remain comfortable in their home environment. Medical equipment such as oxygen tanks, wheelchairs, and hospital beds are provided free of charge. The team works with the patient and family to meet their physical, emotional, and spiritual needs.

At the heart of Hospice is compassionate care and quality of life for those who are ill or aging. It’s important to remember that Hospice isn’t just about death but about living each moment fully and having support throughout the journey.

Home Instead works with many hospice companies like Gentiva Hospice, St. Croix Hospice, and Northern Illinois Hospice, which Medicare and Medicaid cover at no extra charge.

Hospice isn’t a dirty word, and it’s an opportunity to live more fully in times of illness or aging. We hope people understand the value of Hospice care and recognize its importance in supporting families throughout their journey.

Home Instead works with any hospice provider to offer professional, compassionate care. We understand the importance of hospice support and provide families with the comfort and dignity they deserve during this difficult time. With Home Instead, you can trust that your loved one receives quality care from skilled professionals who will be there when you need them most.

Home Instead serves and supports individuals and families when they need in-home services. Contact us at 815-754-1300 to learn more about the home care we offer.

Home Instead

2585 Sycamore Rd.

DeKalb, IL 60115

815-754-1300

www.homeinstead.com/location/718/