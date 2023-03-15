Kishwaukee Valley Friends of NRA Fundraiser Returns to DeKalb in March 2023!

With spring just a couple of months away, that can only mean one thing: the NRA Foundation’s hugely successful Kishwaukee Valley Friends of NRA fundraising event is once again coming to DeKalb. Gun owners and collectors, and those eager to learn more about gun ownership, will have a wonderful time in this fun, family-friendly atmosphere. Just like last year, this annual event will deliver a memorable evening filled with silent auctions, game tables, and delicious food. Mark your calendar for Saturday, March 18, 2023 – doors open at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:30 pm.

At the Kishwaukee Valley Friends of NRA fundraiser, you’ll be able to meet other gun owners and people who support the Second Amendment, as well as to help raise money for the future of Second Amendment advocacy. Funds raised will also benefit the future of youth shooting sports, educational programs, and other similar events. Established in 1990, the NRA Foundation has funded over 52,000 grants, and nationally, the Friends of NRA fundraisers have raised almost one billion dollars since its inception in 1992.

The Kishwaukee Valley Friends of NRA fundraiser will be located once again at Faranda’s Banquet Center, 302 Grove Street, in DeKalb. Event tickets are available now, and can be purchased online by visiting https://www.friendsofnra.org/events/event-details?eventId=59737 . One ticket provides admission and dinner for one person. Several special packages are available; check out the “Double Barrel”, which includes two tickets, two meals, and a variety of raffle tickets for the white, blue, and red bucket firearm prizes. With prizes from brands like Sig Sauer, Springfield Armory, Henry Repeating Firearms and Colt, as well as custom NRA exclusive offerings, there’s no shortage of things to get excited for this year! Table packages are also available for groups of eight.

For more information about this year’s fundraiser, please contact Dennis Leifheit at:

Northern Illinois Carry, LLC

405 Somonauk St.

Sycamore, IL 60178

(815) 501-9421

www.northernillinoiscarry.com

Northern Illinois Carry Logo