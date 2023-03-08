How to make a butter candle

First, it was butter boards. Now there is a new butter trend taking social media by storm: butter candles. And they are exactly what they sound like: candles made of butter, which can be plain or flavored, complete with a wick. Wondering how it’s done? Hy-Vee Sycamore offers step-by-step tips for making this culinary delight:

1. Gather the ingredients

You will need the following in order to make your creation:

1/2 cup Hy-Vee butter

One bulb of garlic, roasted

Hy-Vee bread bowl

Desired seasoning

Disposable plastic cup

Edible wick (must be food safe)

Bowl

2. Directions

Combine one bulb of roasted garlic and one cup of room-temperature butter in a bowl and mix until thoroughly combined. Add in desired seasonings to taste, such as salt, pepper, or Italian seasoning.

Using the tip of a knife, carefully pierce one small hole in the bottom of a disposable plastic cup and feed the edible wick through the hole. Place a cup on a small plate to catch drips. Then pour the garlic butter mixture into the cup, being careful not to pour the mixture onto the top of the wick. Refrigerate until the butter mixture hardens, which could take up to 45 minutes.

Once the butter is hardened, tear away the disposable plastic cup and place the butter candle in the Hy-Vee bread bowl.

3. Enjoy

Once your festivities have started, light the wick and dip bread into the top of the candle as the butter melts.

For more culinary how-tos, such as how to make pie crust or how to make drop biscuits, visit Hy-Vee’s website at https://www.hy-vee.com/ .

HyVee Sycamore : 2700 Dekalb Ave : Sycamore, IL : 60178 : 815.756.6174