Three Things to Know About AARP

You’ve probably seen the commercials and advertisements about AARP, and that’s for good reason.

AARP is the country’s largest nonprofit organization focused on enabling independent life choices for people as they get older. AARP has more than 37 million members, with offices in all 50 states. With that massive presence, including the nation’s most popular magazine, AARP The Magazine, it’s no wonder the brand and its mission to advocate and support elderly people is so well known.

But what exactly does AARP do? Here are the three key facets of the AARP mission.

Health Security

AARP helps members with several important aspects of their health management. This includes lowering the prices of prescription drugs, adding prescription drug plans to Medicare, protecting people with pre-existing conditions, assisting families care for their loved ones, and more.

Financial Security and Support

The organization advocates on behalf of people struggling with pensions, Social Security and other personal or business financial concerns. This includes preventing privatization, protecting earned pensions and retirement savings and other deductions for health care and other expenses.

Consumer Protection

Another important part of AARP’s mission is to protect consumers from typical hassles like telemarketing and the organization also offers workplace protection for those willing and able to be actively employed. In this way, AARP works to protect workers from ageism and other age discrimination practices that some employers may exhibit.

To learn more about AARP, it’s benefits, services and membership options, visit aarp.org.

