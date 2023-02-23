3 Things to Know About Home Instead

As the world’s largest home care provider for seniors, Home Instead Senior Care is a well-established organization with a solid reputation. With over two decades of experience, they are committed to providing high-quality, compassionate care that helps their clients remain safe and independent in their homes. Here are three things to know about Home Instead:

1. Services Offered – Home Instead offers various services tailored to meet individual needs. These include companionship, personal care, medication reminders, daily meal preparation, and light housekeeping assistance.

2. Highly Trained Caregivers – Home Instead provides quality care, and all their caregivers are carefully screened, trained, bonded, and insured. They must also participate in comprehensive orientation and continuing education classes to stay updated on the latest advances in senior care.

3. Quality Assurance Programs – Home Instead is committed to providing outstanding care and has established several quality assurances processes, such as 24-hour on-call services, regular in-home supervisor visits, and client satisfaction surveys.

At Home Instead, we believe everyone deserves to age with dignity and respect. We also want to ensure our seniors feel safe and comfortable in their homes. At Home Instead, we have professionally trained caregivers to provide quality senior care and support.

All these measures help ensure that clients receive the highest level of care. Home Instead is dedicated to assisting seniors to remain living safely and independently in their homes. With their commitment to quality care, it’s no wonder why they have grown into the world’s largest home care provider for seniors.

For more information about the services or how you can get involved with Home Instead, come to our Open House catered event on February 15th. We will provide information on the differences in care between Home Care, Home Health Care, and Hospice organizations.

Call us at 815-754-1300 to learn more about our home care services to help aging adults remain safe and independent.

Home Instead

2585 Sycamore Rd.

DeKalb, IL 60115

815-754-1300

www.homeinstead.com/location/718/