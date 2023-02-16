3 Things To Know About Dental Malpractice

Dental malpractice, or dental negligence, occurs when a dentist fails to provide a reasonable standard of care and causes harm, or prevents harm from occurring, to a patient. While it’s important to know how to advocate for yourself, it can also be helpful to get direction from a lawyer who specializes in malpractice cases. Here are three things to know about dental malpractice.

1. One common scenario of dental malpractice is a failure to diagnose oral cancer. “Oral cancer is a serious condition that may be treated effectively if caught early,” said Nick Cronauer, attorney with Cronauer Law, LLP. “However, if a dentist fails to properly examine a patient for oral cancer, and does not refer them to a specialist for further testing, the cancer may go undiagnosed and spread, leading to more serious health problems.”

2. Improper treatment is another type of dental malpractice. “This can include performing an unnecessary procedure, using improper techniques during a procedure, or causing unnecessary damage to a patient’s teeth or gums,” added Cronauer. “Our firm has cases pending where otherwise healthy teeth were pulled by dentists in a national chain of dental offices.”

3. A third possible scenario for dental malpractice is when a dentist delays treatment. “This occurs when a dentist fails to schedule follow-up appointments or doesn’t refer a patient to a specialist when necessary,” said Cronauer. “Delaying treatment can cause a condition to worsen and lead to additional health issues.”

Dental malpractice can also include miscommunication between dentist and patient or not obtaining informed consent from the patient before treatment.

“It’s important for patients to be aware of the signs of dental malpractice and to speak up if they believe they have been a victim,” said Cronauer. “If you suspect dental malpractice, it’s recommended that you seek a second opinion from another dentist and consider consulting a dental malpractice attorney.”

For more information, please contact:

Cronauer Law, LLP

1101 DeKalb Ave., Suite 2

Sycamore, IL 60178

Phone: 815-895-8585/Fax: 815-895-4070

Email: info@Cronauerlaw.com

Website: cronauerlaw.com