The Importance of Heart Checkups for Heart Disease Prevention

One in four people – nearly 700,000 per year – die from heart disease, the leading cause of death in the United States.

This is why heart screenings and checkups are so important.

With regular checkups, you can make sure to catch any heart-related problems early and get the right treatment.

Heart disease consists of several conditions, all of which affect your blood flow to and from the heart. Several symptoms can appear, including shortness of breath, pain in the chest, nausea, vomiting or swelling in the feet or ankles. If left untreated, these symptoms can lead to arrythmia, heart attacks, or heart failure.

Seeking immediate care is critical. This is one way the staff at an assisted living community like Heritage Woods can help with on-site monitoring and healthy practices.

Because many heart diseases are linked to high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, obesity, and excessive tobacco and alcohol use, it means that these conditions are easily preventable. Establishing healthier habits with even the slightest lifestyle adjustment is key to preventing serious heart problems.

A healthy diet and exercise program will help you maintain good weight and strong cardiovascular health. This helps prevent many diseases, not just those that are heart related. This is another benefit of assisted living, because residents have access to healthy meals throughout the day and exercise programs to attend.

Monitoring daily health and wellness are important as we get older. But at any age, the risk factors for heart disease can be reduced with regular checkups and a few basic lifestyle adjustments.

For more information or to ask any questions about how assisted living communities can minimize the risks of heart disease

