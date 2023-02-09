Three things to know when choosing a steak

Does the promise of warmer temperatures this spring have you itching to throw some steaks on the grill? Whether it’s a filet mignon, rib eye, sirloin or one of the many other options of steak, here are three things to look for when choosing the perfect cut:

1. Note the marbling

Hy-Vee butchers recommend looking for a steak that is well marbled. According to Hy-Vee culinary experts, marbling is a term used to describe the white streaks of fat laced throughout a cut of meat. As a general rule of thumb, the more marbling you see, the more flavorful the meat will be.

2. Check the color

According to the USDA, beef muscle not exposed to oxygen (in vacuum packaging, for example) is burgundy or purplish in color. After exposure to the air for 15 minutes or so, the myoglobin receives oxygen and the meat turns bright, cherry red. Beef that has turned brown during extended storage may be spoiled, have an off-odor, and be tacky to the touch and should not be used.

2. Read the label for meat grading

The USDA has established grade standards for meat to help the consumers know what they are buying. To that end, there is a difference between Hy-Vee Prime, Choice, and Angus Reserve. Hy-Vee Prime Reserve is top of the line and this is what you want if you’re looking for a high-end steakhouse-quality steak, according to the Hy-Vee experts. Hy-Vee Choice Reserve is a close runner-up but more affordable. Hy-Vee Angus Reserve is the leanest and most affordable of the three, and it’s Hy-Vee’s pick for premium quality at an everyday value.

