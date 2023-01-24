5 Fireplace Safety Tips for the Winter Season

During the winter season, a roaring fire makes everything fell that much cozier. Here are a few important remembers about safety to protect your home and family.

Never Leave a Fire Burning Unattended

Rule number one of fire safety: Always have a responsible adult in any room with an open flame, whether that’s a candle on the mantle or a fire in the fireplace.

Make Sure to Have Working Alarms and a Fire Extinguisher

Always make sure your fire and smoke detectors are in good working order, and that you have a fire extinguisher that has not expired or lost its charge. Fire extinguishers have a lifespan of anywhere from 5 to 15 years, so be sure to label yours with the date you purchased it and replace it regularly.

Create a 3ft. Safety Zone

Think of it as social distancing for fireplaces. According to both the National Fire Protection Association and the Chimney Safety Institute of America, anything flammable or combustible should be kept out of the three-foot zone around the fireplace.

Use a Fireplace Screen or Spark Guard

For those with an open-hearth fireplace, a screen or spark guard places a mesh barrier between the roaring fire and the rest of the room to help prevent errant embers from setting decorations, furniture, or even the carpet on fire. While you should still use caution with decorations, a spark guard is a smart addition for fireplace safety.

Never Vacuum Ashes from the Hearth

The embers in a fireplace can stay hot enough to start a fire for hours after it’s been extinguished. Vacuuming up ashes can potentially introduce hot embers into the filter bag or canister of your vacuum, where they can ignite the dust and debris inside.

