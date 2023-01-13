Plant-based recipes to help you get healthy this year

Does your list of resolutions for the new year include eating healthier by switching to a plant-based diet? While eating plant-based does not mean you can’t eat any meat, it is one that emphasizes vegetables, fruits, grains, and nuts. And Hy-Vee Sycamore has you covered with these tasty meat-alternative recipes:

1. Vegetable flatbread

Satisfy your pizza cravings with this easy dish.

Preheat a charcoal or gas grill for direct cooking over medium heat. Brush one side of each naan bread with oil. Spread the other side of each naan with pesto; top with mozzarella cheese, artichokes, asparagus, and tomatoes.



Grill flatbreads for 4 to 5 minutes or until cheese is melted and bread is toasted; cool slightly. transfer each flatbread to a serving platter. Garnish with Parmesan cheese, fresh basil, and crushed red pepper, if desired.



2. Coconut ice cream

Looking to indulge your sweet tooth? Hyvee’s recipe for toasted coconut ice cream can help to do just that.

In a large heavy saucepan, whisk together coconut milk, 1 cup shredded coconut and agave nectar. Bring to boiling. Remove from heat and let cool.



Strain through a fine-mesh sieve into a large bowl and discard solids. Stir in vanilla and salt. Cover and chill for 4 to 24 hours.



Pour chilled mixture into an ice cream maker and process according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Transfer to a loaf pan. Sprinkle with remaining coconut. Cover and freeze until firm. If desired, serve ice cream with pineapple wedges.



3. Vegan air-fried brussels sprouts

Do you need an easy but delicious side dish? Look no further than this recipe.

Preheat air fryer to 300 degrees. Toss brussels sprouts with olive oil in a medium bowl. Air-fry in a single layer for 15 to 20 minutes or until golden brown and fork-tender.



For more ideas, visit https://www.hy-vee.com/recipes-ideas .

HyVee Sycamore : 2700 Dekalb Ave : Sycamore, IL : 60178 : 815.756.6174