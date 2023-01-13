Could You Have a Product Liability Case?

Product liability refers to a manufacturer or a seller being held responsible for placing a faulty product into the hands of a consumer.

According to Nick Cronauer, attorney with Cronauer Law, LLP, in order for a plaintiff to recover damages in a strict product liability case, the plaintiff must plead and prove that the injury or damage resulted from a condition of the product manufactured or sold by the defendant, that the condition was an unreasonably dangerous one, and that the condition existed at the time the product left the manufacturer’s control.

“A product can be defective and unreasonably dangerous in one of three ways,” said Cronauer. “First, a particular item may contain a manufacturing flaw. Second, the product may be defectively designed. Third, the product may have an informational defect, such as inadequate warnings, directions, or instructions affixed to or accompanying the product.” Foreseeable misuse has never been a defense to a strict product liability action, since it doesn’t affect the defendant’s responsibility. The manufacturer of a product has always had the duty to furnish a product that is safe for foreseeable misuses, as well as for its intended uses.

“Strict product liability is imposed without regard to more traditional questions of fault, or the user’s ordinary negligence,” added Cronauer. “It was developed in response to the inadequacy of negligence and warranty remedies under negligence law. Product liability cases can be based on negligence, warranties, or other contractually-related theories of liability; however, strict liability is traditionally what constitutes the rule of law governing “product” cases. Under negligence law, a product manufacturer must only act “reasonably.” Under strict product liability, if a product is unreasonably dangerous for its intended purpose, a manufacturer is liable without concern for any fault.”

If you think you may have a product liability case, or for more information, please contact:

Cronauer Law, LLP

1101 DeKalb Ave., Suite 2

Sycamore, IL 60178

815-895-8585/Fax: 815-895-4070

info@Cronauerlaw.com

cronauerlaw.com