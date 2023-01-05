3 Jewelry Cleaning Tips

If your jewelry looks a little lackluster, don’t worry - it’s easy to get it shining again with just a few simple cleaning tips. We’ll share our favorite jewelry cleaning tips to help you get your bling looking its best. Whether you’ve got diamonds or gemstones, gold or silver, these tips will have your jewelry sparkling in no time.

A soft toothbrush is a gentle and effective way to clean your jewelry

Taking proper care of your jewelry is a must for keeping it in pristine condition. Choose a soft-bristled toothbrush when cleaning jewelry at home as an effective and gentle option to keep it looking its best.

With the toothbrush’s softer touch comes several advantages, including reducing the risk of causing any scratches or other damage to the surface of the jewelry. Getting into smaller crevices with small-headed brushes means you’ll easily clean even intricate designs.

Mild abrasives like baking soda or toothpaste can help with stubborn dirt. Baking soda is an excellent mild abrasive that’s gentle enough for jewelry yet tough enough to remove dirt and grime.

Soak your jewelry in a solution of warm water and dish soap for a deeper clean

If you need to deep clean your jewelry, consider soaking it in warm water and dish soap. Not only does this method remove any buildup of dust, dirt, and grime that can accumulate over time, but it also helps extend the life of your jewelry. Be sure to rinse the jewelry with lukewarm water afterward and gently dry it off with a cloth before wearing it again.

Regular care & cleaning

Regularly scheduled professional cleanings can remove dirt buildup while also providing an opportunity to check for loose stones or other damage. Having your jewelry professionally cleaned every year (or two) is recommended.

D&D Jewelers puts a tremendous focus on the quality of your jewelry care. When you purchase your favorite piece from our catalog, take advantage of our complimentary cleaning services.

