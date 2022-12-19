Tips for a stress-free Christmas dinner

‘Tis the season to be busy. If hosting Christmas dinner is on your to-do list this year, you may find yourself scrambling even more as the holiday draws near. But Hy-Vee Sycamore can help. Here are some tips for taking the stress out of your Christmas meal preparations:

1. Go stoveless

Would you rather spend your time mingling than cooking? Consider ordering one of Hy-Vee’s pre-made meals. The Holiday Meal Packs include entrées, sides, and desserts that are ready to heat and eat. Choose from entrees such as turkey, beef or ham, and pair it with sides including mashed potatoes, stuffing, or corn. Heating instructions are included. The Hy-Vee caterers can help you determine how much food is needed for your party size.

2. Make it yourself

At Hy-Vee, you will find everything you need to whip up a delicious holiday feast. Make it even easier for yourself by shopping via Hy-Vee’s Aisles Online, a service that allows customers to order groceries for pickup or delivery. Need a festive beverage to pair with your meal? No need to make a stop at another store, as Hy-Vee also offers a variety of wine, champagne, spirits, and cocktails to choose from.

3. Get inspired

Not sure what to serve? Search through the collection of hundreds of recipes on the Hy-Vee website for entrées, appetizers, and more. For instance, a festive holiday snack board can be a great addition to any celebration. Not sure where to begin? Hy-Vee offers step-by-step instructions on its website at www.hy-vee.com for creating an array of appetizer, snack, and dessert boards for the holidays. Or make it even easier on yourself by ordering a pre-made board from Hy-Vee.

HyVee Sycamore : 2700 Dekalb Ave : Sycamore, IL : 60178 : 815.756.6174