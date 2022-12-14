Depression During the Holiday Season

The holiday season is supposed to be a time of enjoyment and fun activities with friends and family. For some, however, particularly seniors, the holidays can cause feelings of sadness that don’t occur during other times of the year.

Seasonal depression, also known as seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a common mental health condition that can occur in seniors, and it can worsen during the holidays.

We all might experience melancholy moments around the holidays, but seniors are at a greater risk of developing stronger forms of depression this time of year. As the name suggests, SAD comes and goes with different seasons, but it can manifest more intensely during the holiday season.

The symptoms of SAD are similar to clinical depression, though they vary in strength and duration. These include general anxiety, changes in sleep and appetite, loss of interest in most activities, mood swings and a reduction of energy.

As with most other forms of depression, SAD can be treated with therapy, healthy diet and activities, and antidepressants, if needed.

Seniors are sometimes underdiagnosed for SAD because of the presence of other health conditions. Research also shows that a vitamin D deficiency may also be a contributing factor to some mental health issues, including seasonal depression.

Even if symptoms are severe, treating holiday depression is a manageable task. With the right therapy, a proper diet, and the support and social activities in the community, assisted living can help manage seasonal depression effectively, so seniors can enjoy the holidays to the fullest.

