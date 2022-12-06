Cronauer Law is a Community Partner

One hallmark of a great company is its willingness and ability to establish itself as a community partner. Nicholas Cronauer, attorney and principal of Cronauer Law, LLP, is a motorsports enthusiast who discovered a terrific way to tie together his love of racing with the type of law his firm is famous for.

In November, Spencer Boyd, who drives the No. 12 Chevrolet for Young’s Motorsports and won his first career Truck Series race in October 2019 at Talladega, announced that Cronauer Law will do his sponsor lineup for 2023. This season-long sponsorship will be highlighted by a specialized paint scheme when the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series returns to The Milwaukee Mile next summer.

“We’re excited to partner with Spencer as he continues his quest on the Craftsman Truck Series circuit,” said Cronauer. “The Milwaukee Mile is the best place to showcase Cronauer Law, as a majority of our clients are from northern Illinois; they can’t wait to help bring the excitement from the NASCAR Chicago race to Milwaukee.”

In addition, Cronauer Law has partnered with Greg Cantrell, a racer at Sycamore Speedway, for the past three years. “We also advertise with local schools and help support boosters and other similar organizations,” added Cronauer.

Specifics around the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at The Milwaukee Mile will be announced in the coming months and will air live on FS1.

The legal team at Cronauer Law has earned a national reputation for aggressive trial advocacy and real results. The firm has been awarded several accolades, including “Top 10 Verdicts and Settlements” and “Top 10 Under 40 Attorneys” in recent years. It also recently secured a $4 million verdict in a vehicle-related dram shop case.

Cronauer Law helps people injured by car crashes, medical malpractice, auto defect cases, and workers compensation injuries. The firm proudly offers 100% free, confidential consultations.

For more information, please contact:

Cronauer Law, LLP

1101 DeKalb Ave., Suite 2

Sycamore, IL 60178

Phone: 815-895-8585

Email: info@Cronauerlaw.com

Website: cronauerlaw.com