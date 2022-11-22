Three ways to make a turkey this Thanksgiving

With turkey season almost upon us, now is the time to start thinking about which cooking technique to use this year. Once you have purchased your turkey from Hy-Vee Sycamore, here are three tasty ways to make your bird for this year’s Thanksgiving feast:

1. Roasting

A classic way to cook a turkey, roasting is also one of the easiest. First, make sure the turkey is fully thawed, then season it with salt, pepper and other spices, and pop it in the oven. The USDA recommends about 15 minutes of cooking time per pound at 325 degrees. (Cooking time may vary if the turkey is stuffed.) Check back on the bird in a few hours. When the food thermometer registers 165˚F in the innermost part of the thigh, the innermost part of the wing and the thickest part of the breast, according to the USDA, the turkey is ready. Let it stand for about 15 minutes before carving. Want to cook your turkey faster? Use an oven bag, which also bastes the turkey as it cooks.

2. Grilling

If you need to free oven space up for your side dishes, grilling on a rack set over charcoal, wood or special rocks heated by a gas flame, is the way to go. The USDA recommends allowing 15 to 18 minutes per pound when cooking a turkey on the grill. Breaking down the bird can help decrease cooking time and ensure the pieces are cooked to the right temperature, according to the USDA.

3. Deep frying

This method has the advantage of being extremely fast. The USDA recommends a turkey that is completely thawed, 12 pounds or less in size, and isn’t stuffed. Heat the cooking oil to 350°F, according to the USDA, and the general rule of thumb is to allow three to five minutes of cooking time for each pound of turkey.

HyVee Sycamore : 2700 Dekalb Ave : Sycamore, IL : 60178 : 815.756.6174