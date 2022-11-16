3 Things to Ask When Choosing an Attorney

If you’re in a situation that requires you to hire an attorney, you may feel overwhelmed and unsure of what to ask. Here are three general questions to consider asking when going through the selection process.

1. What type of law do you primarily practice? You want to have an attorney with the appropriate knowledge and experience to help you win your case. “Don’t ask what the attorney can do or will do, ask about their primary area of practice,” explained Nick Cronauer, attorney with Cronauer Law, LLP. “Unlike with doctors, there’s no board certification for different types of practice, so it’s hard to determine a lawyer’s area of focus. Most knowledge comes from working in a specific area of law and understanding the nuances. For personal injury law, many attorneys advertise they work in that area, but some are “brokers” who refer the case to another more proficient attorney.”

2. When was the last time you took a case through a jury trial? “The key is asking about putting on a jury trial, especially with personal injury, wrongful death, and contract dispute cases,” added Cronauer. “It’s a lot of work, and many attorneys won’t put forth the effort. The insurance companies that defend cases know who will take cases to a jury trial. They try to mitigate risk, and a trial is unmitigated risk for them; however, if an insurance company knows an attorney statistically doesn’t take cases to trial, they’ll use this knowledge to determine what the attorney will likely accept to resolve the claim.”

3. How do you plan to present the case at trial? “Times have changed,” said Cronauer. “People are used to scrolling through social media. The days of standing and speaking in court for hours will bore everyone, and the result will suffer from lack of jury focus. The trial must take technology and learning styles of the community into consideration.”

For more information, please contact:

Cronauer Law, LLP

1101 DeKalb Ave., Suite 2

Sycamore, IL 60178

815-895-8585

admin@Cronauerlaw.com

cronauerlaw.com