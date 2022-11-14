Three things to know about the Hy-Vee fuel saver program

Looking for less sticker shock at the pump? The Hy-Vee Fuel Saver+ Perks card can help. According to Hy-Vee, members have saved $69,238,505 on fuel with their perks card since the start of 2022. Here are three things to know about the program:

1. How it works

Hy-Vee Fuel Saver + Perks® is a free program for Hy-Vee shoppers, and members can earn discounts on gas when they buy eligible products at Hy-Vee, according to the company’s website. Additionally, Hy-Vee Fuel Saver + Perks® members will receive special offers, digital deals targeted to their shopping lists, surprise savings and the chance for bonuses such as free products, vacation packages and other prizes. These special offers and surprise savings will be loaded automatically to the card and members can simply swipe the card to redeem.

2. How to sign up

Interested in becoming a Fuel Saver member? The program can be joined by supplying a cashier with a phone number. Additionally, consumers can grab a card at the Customer Service counter of their local Hy-Vee or Hy-Vee Gas and activate it through the Hy-Vee app or at https://www.hy-vee.com/perks .

3. How to know what’s eligible

Look for the Fuel Saver promotional items by finding the Fuel Saver icon online, on store shelf signs or in the Hy-Vee weekly ad. Fuel discounts will be loaded to member’s numbers automatically with each eligible purchase. The card can be used at more than 2,600 Hy-Vee Gas fuel stations across the Midwest, including Hy-Vee Sycamore, located at 2700 DeKalb Ave. Hy-Vee’s Fuel Saver + Perks® card is also accepted at Casey’s, Shell Stations, Sinclair Stations, and Kwik Trip.

HyVee Sycamore : 2700 Dekalb Ave : Sycamore, IL : 60178 : 815.756.6174