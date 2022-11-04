Diabetes Awareness and How Assisted Living Can Help

November is Diabetes Awareness Month, which recognizes the signs and effects of the disease, promotes resources, treatment options and other helpful information.

Although it can occur at any age, diabetes is a particularly common disease among seniors that occurs when blood sugar is improperly processed in the body and so the levels remain too high.

There are two main types of diabetes. Though the symptoms can vary slightly between Type 1 and Type 2 (the most common form), the general symptoms include slowly healing bruises, skin infections, constant thirst, fatigue and weight loss.

If left untreated, the blood sugar levels in the body will remain too high. This increases the dangers of kidney disease, stroke, heart attack and Alzheimer’s. Challenges with diabetes become even bigger for seniors, but the key to keeping it in check is to manage the symptoms, and there are plenty of ways in which an assisted living community can help.

One of the main ways assisted living helps residents combat their diabetic symptoms is with a clearly communicated treatment plan, anchored by diet and exercise.

A balanced diet is crucial to maintaining or lowering blood sugar levels. The variety of healthy meal options that assisted living facilities offer – often including nutritional drinks and other vitamin-enriched snacks for residents – is crucial to establishing a healthy diet that minimizes diabetic effects.

Exercise goes hand-in-hand with a healthy diet.

Being active and exercising regularly will improve ones’ health, lower blood pressure and help regulate blood sugar levels. Assisted living communities like Heritage Woods provide plenty of opportunity for regular exercise, including programs at a fitness center, swimming pool, and other energetic outings.

For seniors with diabetes, joining an assisted living community can improve quality of life while maintaining independence.

When the details of your unique situation are communicated properly, the challenges of living with diabetes in an assisted living facility can be greatly reduced. Through a balanced diet, exercise, and immediate on-site support, seniors can thrive when managing this disease.

