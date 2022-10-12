October may be the heart of autumn and capped off by Halloween, but more importantly, October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month .

It is a worldwide campaign to share information and bring awareness to those affected by breast cancer, the most common cancer for women. 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with the disease, which consists of several types.

The risks for breast cancer increase with age, making it a particular concern for those aged 65+. Invasive ductal carcinoma (IDC) and invasive lobular carcinoma (ILC) are the two most common types in senior women. Each type develops in different areas of tissue, but they are treated in similar ways.

Early detection is crucial with breast cancer, and often the most important factor in the ever-increasing recovery rate. An assisted living facility can play a vital role in helping with detection, because of the on-site personal services such as bathing, hygiene, health monitoring and nursing assessments. These services can provide the opportunity to discover health problems, including breast cancer symptoms .

The focus of Breast Cancer Awareness Month is to provide and share helpful information and support, focusing on detection, treatment and recovery. The color pink – which will be readily seen on advertisements, sports uniforms and other platforms all month – signifies the importance of the disease and the goal to help individuals and communities affected by breast cancer.

For more information on Breast Cancer Awareness Month, including important links and directions to resources and support, visit nationalbreastcancer.org .

An assisted living community can help seniors with many aspects of their daily lives and overall health while allowing them to maintain their independence.

