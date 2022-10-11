3 Firearm Tips to Know When Going Hunting

Hunting is a time-honored pastime and tradition among shooters and gun owners, and is an exciting way to connect one’s love of firearms and love of nature and the outdoors. Here are 3 firearm related tips for the novice hunter or firearm owner that’s thinking of hunting this year!

1. Bring the right tool for the job. Think about the type of game you’re after, and ask yourself what the most appropriate tool to aid your hunt would be - caliber is always a consideration, and maybe you’re debating between bringing your rifle or shotgun. Whitetail deer will require a different weapon to take down than pheasant. Also consider whether you’ll run into any larger animals that could pose a threat to you, such as bears or elk. Ideally, your firearm will be capable of self defense in addition to hunting, but if you’re in wilder country, or are hunting with bow and arrow, perhaps bringing a suitable sidearm as a last resort would be prudent.

2. Know your weapon’s range and accuracy, and understand your own limits with the firearm. Out of respect for the game, a clean and quick kill is preferred, and trying to make a shot outside your firearm’s effective range and grazing or wounding the animal is never something you want to risk, if it can be avoided. To that end, you should employ extreme patience when taking a shot. There’s no need to rush, and more often than not patience is a gateway to success.

3. Hunting isn’t just about marksmanship. Proper stalking and observing are crucial, and you’ll see a lot more success if you’re able to properly mitigate noise and manage your scent. Along with avoiding cigarettes and odorous food, there are products to help manage your scent, but reducing your noise will take practice and patience. Become part of the environment you’re in, and you’ll draw much less attention to the other inhabitants of the wild.

